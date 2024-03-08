(Video) Andy Robertson cites one thing Darwin Nunez ‘needs to’ continue doing at Liverpool

Andy Robertson has urged Darwin Nunez to continue doing one thing for Liverpool amid the Uruguayan’s excellent form.

The 24-year-old scored two show-stopping goals in the 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague on Thursday, which means he’s now netted five times over his last four matches, with eight goals since the turn of the year and 16 for the season so far (Transfermarkt).

Our number 9 hit his best streak of the season at the ideal time, with Mo Salah and Diogo Jota out injured in recent weeks, and the Scottish left-back has challenged him not to take his foot off the accelerator.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the comprehensive win in the Czech capital, Robertson said of Nunez: “This season he’s been unbelievable. No defender likes coming up against him. He can run in behind, he can hold the ball up, and now he’s starting to add that composure to finishes.

“He’s had an unbelievable season and he needs to keep going. He needs to keep scoring goals for us because that’s the only way we’re gonna be successful this season.”

Nunez has always been a dynamic presence in Liverpool’s attack since he came to Anfield two summers ago, and now that he’s enjoying a consistent run of scoring form, we’re getting the full picture of just how brilliant a striker he really is.

Salah’s return should help to take some of the burden for goals off the Uruguayan, but rest assured that the 24-year-old will continue to exhibit the same determination and ruthlessness which has proven so crucial for the Reds of late, not least with his stoppage time heroics against Nottingham Forest.

You can check out Robbo’s comments on Nunez below (from 2:12), via TNT Sports on YouTube: