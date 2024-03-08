(Video) Andy Robertson hails ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool gem who’s ‘shown he can play at this level’

Andy Robertson has heaped praise on one ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player who’s made the most of the increased opportunities handed to him recently.

Reds fans may understandably have been fearing the worst when Alisson Becker was sidelined through injury last month, but Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up commendably since then, with LFC winning every match played since he came into the starting line-up.

The Irishman gave another superb display in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday, ending the night with no fewer than six saves to give the final score a more comfortable complexion than how the match actually transpired (Sofascore).

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Robertson said of the 25-year-old: “He’s a different class ‘keeper. He’s so good with his feet, with his hands, and he makes important saves. Caoimh gets a run in the team, which is good for him.

“You can see the confidence he’s playing with. You can see that he believes that he can save every shot, and that’s what we need.

“We know how good Ali is. He’s the best in the world and now Caoimh’s shown that he can play at this level, play in the Premier League, and that can only help us. He’s been unbelievable since he came in and long may that continue for however long Ali’s gonna be out for.”

Alisson is expected to be sidelined until April (Evening Standard), which means that Kelleher is set to face both Manchester clubs over the next 10 days in two spicy showdowns which could go a long way towards potentially achieving a four-trophy haul this season.

It’s not a task which’ll faze the Republic of Ireland international, who proved his ability to perform on the big stage with a heroic display in the Carabao Cup final recently and has backed that up with three more stellar performances since.

To say that Kelleher has made the most of his extended run in the Liverpool line-up would be an understatement. It’s no exaggeration to say that Jurgen Klopp has two of the best goalkeepers in English football in his squad at Anfield, but of course he can only select one at a time!

You can check out Robbo’s comments on Kelleher below (from 1:30), via TNT Sports on YouTube: