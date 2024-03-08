David Seaman claims Liverpool have ‘a real good chance’ of beating Man City – on one condition

David Seaman believes that Liverpool have every chance of beating Manchester City on Sunday – on one condition.

The Premier League’s top two clash at Anfield on Sunday in a fixture which could have a significant bearing on the outcome of the title race, with the Reds currently one point ahead of the reigning champions.

Jurgen Klopp has had to contend with numerous injury issues in recent weeks, but some big-name players have returned over the past week, and the ex-City goalkeeper reckons that factor could be crucial to our hopes of getting a result.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, the 60-year-old stated: “As long as Liverpool can get two or three of their main players back, then I think they’ve got a real good chance; but, if they go into a game like this with a lot of the kids, as Jurgen calls them, they could struggle because it’s a massive game.

“I’m going to go 2-2. I can see Liverpool giving City chances.”

Liverpool have coped admirably without the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks, with several youngsters stepping up in the Carabao Cup final, and also in FA Cup and Premier League games.

However, City will be a cut above any opposition the Reds have faced over the past month, so Klopp could certainly do with having the strongest possible line-up available to him this weekend.

It helps considerably that Nunez, Szoboszlai and Salah have all made their comebacks to match action in recent days, with the Uruguayan already scoring three goals since the start of the month.

Seaman is right in stating that Liverpool could be liable to cough up chances to Guardiola’s side, with the Reds having been alarmingly wide-open at the back at times in the win over Sparta Prague on Thursday as they conceded 11 shots to the Czech outfit (Sofascore).

If we can keep thing tighter on Sunday, and if the likes of Szoboszlai and Salah are fit enough to start, there’s plenty of reason to feel confident going into our biggest match of the season so far.

