(Video) Van Dijk underlines legend status with brilliant reaction to his chant from LFC fans

Prior to coming on as a second-half substitute on Thursday evening, Virgil van Dijk acknowledged the travelling Liverpool fans with a gesture to further underline his legend status among Kopites.

At one point during the first half, the captain was spotted warming up along the touchline, and as he approached the Reds fans at the Letna Stadium, he heard their booming chorus of the chant in his name.

The 32-year-old looked up towards the supporters and then burst into brief, spontaneous applause to show his appreciation for the song echoing from the away end, before carrying on with his routine.

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Van Dijk any more than we already do, he goes and does something like that. What a man!

You can see the clip of the Liverpool captain below, via @ThePaulMachin on X (formerly Twitter):