(Video) Former Man Utd manager admits he was member of Liverpool Supporters’ Club whilst at Old Trafford

Liverpool and Manchester United have a bitter hatred for each other and admitting that you supported one whilst playing for the other, is quite the confession.

Speaking on ‘The Overlap’s’ ‘Stick to Football’, Ole Gunnar Solskjær said: “I’m probably the only player that’s played for Man United that, when he was [a player], because I never [cancelled membership], I was a member of the [Liverpool] supporters’ club [in Norway].

“I never bothered ringing them obviously after I signed, so I never stopped the membership.”

It’s safe to say that the Norwegian has certainly changed allegiances since he moved to Manchester in 1996 but never formally ended his Anfield affection.

We know in Jamie Carragher that people can change who they support and this is much more common in players than ‘average’ fans but it’s still interesting whenever you hear a story like this.

You can watch Solskjær’s comments on being a Liverpool fan (from 1:08:49) via The Overlap on YouTube:

