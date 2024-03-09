Chief business writer’s thoughts on Edwards move might explain how FSG are convincing him

News that Michael Edwards could now take up a role with Liverpool and FSG has come out of left field.

Reach PLC’s chief business of football writer, Dave Powell, admitted he found the former sporting director’s decision ‘maybe a bit surprising’.

The reporter went on to add on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds’ American owners may have tempted their old operator with a similar deal to that taken by Theo Epstein.

Find the Michael Edwards decision maybe a bit surprising, had expected him to pass (no based on insight, just opinion). But the move made by FSG isn't. Overseeing more than just LFC, maybe equity in business as partner. Similar to Theo Epstein deal maybe. Interesting times. — Dave Powell (@_DavePowell) March 8, 2024

The ex-Red Sox employee, who helped take the MLB side to multiple World Series wins, has recently rejoined as a senior advisor.

FSG keen to mitigate risk

A conversation with Neil Jones on our Substack, EOTK Insider, has likewise provided further insight into the potential reasoning behind bringing back a familiar face.

“They’ve [Liverpool] obviously left themselves, not entirely through their own fault (but some of it through their own doing) with an awful lot to do in the same summer on and off the field with the new manager and the entire structure of the football operations side,” the Covering Liverpool reporter said.

“That has left them in a position where they’re trying to mitigate risk. The best way to mitigate risk is to go with something you know works. Michael Edwards is that in terms of sporting directors.

“They know if they have him in place, the processes will be right, the understanding will be there and what the club wants and expects.

“Of course, they will have someone who will both help a manager but also stand up to or argue with and come to the right collective decisions with a manager.”

The list of potential operators in the market with a better track record than Edwards has to be slim. Or so we would imagine!

It’s a move that then potentially makes a great deal of sense for both parties.

The 44-year-old takes up a fresh new role with the club and wider ownership and we get greater stability in a post-Jurgen Klopp world.

It’s a win-win situation for all.

