(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe Jermaine Jenas’ Anfield and St James’ Park comparison

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool fans probably wouldn’t consider Jermaine Jenas to be overly complimentary about our club and his comments on Anfield are sure to surprise a few.

Speaking about his time at Newcastle on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the ex-midfielder said to Peter Crouch:

“You’ve been at Anfield and you’ve been very fortunate to be at one of the places that I consider like the holy grail and almost like a Mecca of football but St James’ Park is not far behind.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp hails ‘massive’ academy graduate; could play against Man City

It shows a clear appreciation for our supporters from the Nottingham-born pundit and it’s certainly not a comment that we would disagree with.

Let’s hope that we can live up to this reputation in our next game at home, which just so happens to be a huge one against Manchester City.

You can watch Jenas’ comments on Anfield (from 25:52) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment

More Stories Anfield Jermaine Jenas St James' Park

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *