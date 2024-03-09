(Video) Klopp: ‘one of the highlights of my career’ is remarkable Guardiola stat

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp vs. Pep Guardiola – it’s been the prism through which English football has been viewed for the majority of the past decade and this next clash could be the final meeting between the two managers.

Speaking about his first victory over the Spaniard, our manager reflected on a Super Cup win in Germany and said:

“For sure, we had a little advantage because I knew my team longer than he knew his team and since then it’s been probably equal which is, I take as, one of the highlights of my career.”

As reported in The Athletic: ‘The overall record stands at 29 games: 11 wins for Klopp, 10 wins for Guardiola and eight draws’ and that means that the German currently has the upper hand.

Let’s hope that this run continues at Anfield and there could even be another FA Cup meeting for us to win before the campaign comes to an end!

