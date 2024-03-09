(Video) Klopp makes retirement announcement after Prague presser slip-up

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of this season but what the future holds is unknown, although suggestions of retirement were hinted at in Prague.

Addressing this though, the manager spoke with Sky Sports and was asked if this season was the end of his managerial story and he responded with: “I just step aside here, that’s the idea.”

This means that, as painful as it may be to contemplate, we will likely see the German work his magic at another club in the future.

We can take some solace in the fact that it won’t be in England but that doesn’t make this much easier to hear.

