Liverpool deal appears to now be only a matter of time, says Fabrizio Romano

It seems Liverpool’s talks with Michael Edwards are progressing very rapidly, according to one update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist hinted on X (formerly Twitter) that it would only be a matter of time before an agreement was reached.

Indeed, in a recent episode of the Here We Go podcast, the CaughtOffside columnist said: “The conversation is still ongoing, so not done yet, but looks like very positive. Advancing in the right direction.

Romano went on to add: “Now is the moment. Liverpool want to finalise everything as soon as possible to prepare for the summer transfer window, to prepare for the new manager.

“There are many things to do at Liverpool including contracts of players like Van Dijk and others.

“Now with Edwards the negotiation is progressing very well. Very good chance to make it happen, for him to return to the club and also for Richard Hughes, the man who built together with Neil Blake, Bournemouth the fantastic club in recent years.”

It remains to be seen whether FSG will get this deal over the line, though it’s looking a positive indication of what fans can expect from the club in a post-Jurgen Klopp era.

What on earth have FSG offered Michael Edwards?

If Fenway were prepared to blank cheque it with our manager, you can reasonably expect that Edwards will have his wildest dreams fulfilled in a new role with the club and ownership.

Something on par, perhaps, with Theo Epstein may be a good place for our imaginations to wander until further details come out about his new relationship with our American owners.

Whatever the case, we’d be immensely relieved to see such a key part of our success in recent years reinstated at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

That’s not to take away any of Klopp’s involvement in our success since joining in 2015. Edwards potentially returning, however, has to be taken as a positive sign for the future.

