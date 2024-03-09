(Video) Pundit: Man City are ‘far too strong’ for Liverpool and will dominate at Anfield

Liverpool against Manchester City is sure to be a game that will attract the attention of many around the world and one pundit has made a bold prediction about the match.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Tom Sherwood said: “I don’t see Liverpool winning the game tomorrow, I really don’t. I think the Man City midfield is far too strong for Liverpool’s at the moment…

“I don’t see [Liverpool] winning, I see Man City dominating the midfield areas.”

For a team with such a poor record at Anfield and considering that we’re currently sat top of the league, it’s a brazen statement from the former manager.

Time will tell if it proves true but Jurgen Klopp and our supporters will have very different ideas about how this crucial clash will play out.

  1. Liverpool defenders recovery from their attacking positions had been very poor and recent good record of not conceding were the results of opponents poor finishing. With City there is no chance they are unable to score. The home game against arsenal reflected that.

