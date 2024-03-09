(Video) Morrison warns Liverpool ‘don’t sleep on’ Guardiola’s 29-goal threat

Jurgen Klopp will be preparing his team in great detail ahead of facing Manchester City and Clinton Morrison has provided Liverpool with his ‘expert’ insight too.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 44-year-old advised the Reds: “Don’t sleep on Haaland.”

Thankfully we’re blessed to have the advice from the pundit who has highlighted the Premier League’s top goalscorer and a man with 29 goals in all competitions this season, as a potential goal threat.

Let’s just hope that our manager and his coaching staff have also been able to spot this easy to miss detail about Erling Haaland.

You can watch Morrison’s advice via @SkySportsPL on X:

"Don't sleep on Haaland" Clinton Morrison and Tim Sherwood back Erling Haaland 💪 pic.twitter.com/LdVrDPcNzt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2024

