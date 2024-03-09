One thing definitely happens with FSG if Michael Edwards accepts Liverpool return

Remarkably, we’ve entered a world where Michael Edwards might be back at Liverpool Football Club after Jurgen Klopp departs.

The former sporting director is understood to be in an ongoing conversation with FSG over a wider role.

This follows an apparent attempt by Fenway to stabilise the ship ahead of potentially rocky waters in the summer.

It would likewise indicate, as Dave Powell has noted on X, the Americans’ intentions to commit to Liverpool for the long-term.

What I do think the Edwards/Hughes stuff shows is the desire for FSG to be custodians of LFC for some time yet. The Twitter accounts that exist to dislike ownership more than support the team will be thrilled, I'm sure. — Dave Powell (@_DavePowell) March 8, 2024

Forget a sale

It wasn’t that long ago when FSG were seriously considering passing the club into another’s hands.

To go from that position to this one is quite the remarkable turnaround and one that could very much benefit the future running of the club.

Edwards back would undoubtedly grant some much-needed stability in a world governed by turmoil beyond Klopp’s exit.

If it means that John W. Henry and Co. remain custodians of the club for an even longer time – it’s not something we’re opposed to either.

