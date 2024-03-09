‘Conversations are ongoing’: Romano says FSG could clinch second LFC agreement right after Edwards

Fabrizio Romano has reported that he ‘can also see’ Richard Hughes joining Liverpool’s new structure if Michael Edwards first returns to Anfield.

‘Conversations are ongoing’ between the club’s hierarchy and their former sporting director in what appears to be a potential u-turn from the latter.

“March is a crucial month as FSG want a final answer as soon as possible,” the CaughtOffside columnist shared in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“Conversations are ongoing and Liverpool are optimistic but it’s not done yet at this stage.

“In case Edwards accepts, I can also see Richard Hughes being part of the new Liverpool structure.”

The Englishman served the Merseysiders between 2011-2022 in a variety of capacities.

A robust structure in the post-Klopp era

FSG may very well have achieved the “impossible”.

It had been accepted at the get-go that bringing Edwards back to L4 would be an extremely difficult task. The Ludonautics employee was understood to have very little interest in a return to frontline football.

It seems the promise of more oversight of Liverpool and, potentially, FSG’s operations, however, could change his tune.

The further possible arrival of Bournemouth technical director Hughes – an operator our former sporting director trusts – could be an additional boon.

Dare we say that the post-Klopp era is looking steadily less terrifying by the day!

