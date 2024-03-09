(Video) Salah addresses plans for his Anfield future after Klopp leaves Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool this summer will mark a new era for Liverpool and many will fear that some players may also depart, including Mo Salah.

Jamie Carragher asked the Egyptian King if the manager’s departure would impact his decision on a future at Anfield and the response was: “No, no – it’s life, it’s part of life now that everything moves.

“Players left the club already for, very important players left the club. The manager is also very important for the club and he is leaving the club. One day I will leave the club so, but no.”

The 31-year-old should alleviate any concerns that this could be his final season with the Reds and after Virgil van Dijk made a similar declaration of loyalty, it shows real commitment from some of our best and longest serving players.

Let’s hope that we end one era at the club in style, whilst being able to start a new one with some vital members of the current squad playing a big role.

You can watch Salah’s comments (from 5:54) via Sky Sports:

