(Video) Salah describes why it’s ‘tricky’ to play with Nunez and why Darwin finds it easier to play with Mo

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez have forged quite a bond on the pitch for Liverpool and our Egyptian King has given his verdict on which player is easier to play alongside.

The 31-year-old said: “I think it’s more tricky for me than it’s more tricky for him! Because I need to understand his game but he’s a great player for sure but I always see it that I need to adapt to the players who are next to me, alongside me…

“He’s kind of a different player, we never had that quality before.

“He loves to run in the space, he doesn’t like the ball much to his feet which is unique because he’s really fast, so he keeps looking at me because he knows that I can give him the ball easily in a space that he can finish the situation.

“His numbers this season are improving a lot which is great for us”

It’s a typically confident response from our No.11 who seems to think it took some time to get used to the Uruguayan but it’s certainly clicking now.

Let’s hope that this partnership can link up against Manchester City and help give us the winning edge to stay at the top of the Premier League.

You can watch Salah’s comments on Nunez (from 1:54) via Men in Blazers on YouTube:

