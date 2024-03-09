(Video) Walker responds to Trent and Haaland’s war of words over silverware meaning

Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly upset the Manchester City squad when he claimed awards for Liverpool mean more than at the Etihad Stadium and Kyle Walker has had his say.

After Erling Haaland also reacted to the Scouser’s comments, Pep Guardiola’s right-back said: “I’m not even getting involved in that, this is one area I’m not even getting involved in… It’s been floating around the changing room today, yeah.”

It’s seems that, even without being involved in the game, our vice captain may have angered our opponents and let’s hope it doesn’t provide extra motivation for them too.

As our club motto states though: ‘this means more’ for us and you can’t buy our support and passion.

You can watch Walker’s comments (from 5:52) via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube:

