55 touch Liverpool colossus had ludicrous first-half vs Manchester City; more passes than any player

Liverpool’s tie with Manchester City has been a great exhibition of the quality available to both outfits.

The Merseysiders have defended valiantly despite going into the half-time break one goal behind, courtesy of John Stones’ opener.

Whilst Virgil van Dijk deserves a considerable degree of the plaudits, it’s worth noting that centre-back partner Jarell Quansah hasn’t looked out of place.

What do the stats say about Jarell Quansah?

The 20-year-old notably completed more passes in the first half than any other play on the pitch, as was shared online by @StatmanDave.

Jarrell Quansah completed more passes (45) in the first half against Man City than any other player on the pitch. Doesn't look out of place vs. the Champions. pic.twitter.com/B8gXzHJv4l — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 10, 2024

Two clearances, one blocked shot, one ground duel won, one aerial duel won, 55 touches, 45/49 passes completed (92%), 6/8 long balls completed, according to stats compiled by Sofascore. Not bad at all from our young Academy graduate!

Given the calibre of the man he’s come in to replace in Ibrahima Konate, you couldn’t really ask for much more.

