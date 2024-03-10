(Video) Carragher says one Liverpool player Klopp started could keep Rodri and Stones quiet

Jamie Carragher has backed Dominik Szoboszlai to leave his mark on Liverpool’s impending tie with Manchester City.

The former Red suggested the Hungarian international could be pivotal in ensuring that Rodri and John Stone’s time on the ball is extremely limited.

Whilst it may be a ‘big ask’ for this midfield to get on top of the visitors’, according to Roy Keane, we’re certainly in no shortage of top talent in the middle of the park, despite our injury concerns.

It’s our biggest game of the season, but with the Anfield crowd behind these players, they’ll hopefully feel more than up to the challenge.

