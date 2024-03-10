Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Manchester City: Salah decision made as two senior defenders missing

Jurgen Klopp has had some interesting calls to make ahead of Liverpool announcing their team news ahead of a meeting with Manchester City.

The Merseysiders take on the incumbent champions at Anfield, with the potential prize of three points allowing either outfit to leapfrog leaders Arsenal in the league table.

This follows the Gunners’ remarkable late comeback against Brentford at the Emirates with Kai Havertz sealing the winner.

A win here for the hosts would see the German tactician’s side go four points clear of the Sky Blues.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Liverpool deal appears to now be only a matter of time, says Fabrizio Romano

READ MORE: One thing definitely happens with FSG if Michael Edwards accepts Liverpool return

Liverpool team news vs Manchester City

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal for Liverpool at L4 amid the ongoing injury-enforced absence of Alisson Becker.

Joe Gomez comes in at left-back in place of Andy Robertson, whilst a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah is named.

Wataru Endo starts in the No.6 spot behind Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park.

Klopp has opted to start Mo Salah on the bench against Manchester City. A front-three of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott starts up top.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Reds to take on Manchester City 👊🔴#LIVMCI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2024

What is Manchester City’s lineup at Anfield?

It’s a strong Manchester City side named at L4, as expected.

Ederson is the man in between the sticks behind a centre-back partnership of John Stones and Nathan Ake.

Kevin De Bruyne starts in the middle of the park with Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Up top, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland complete the attack for Pep Guardiola’s incumbent champions.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!