(Video) Luis Diaz led Man City duo a merry dance with scintillating run from one box to the other

Luis Diaz may have spurned a couple of glorious opportunities for Liverpool in the second half against Manchester City today, but he also provided one breathtaking moment of brilliance.

With just under 10 minutes of normal time remaining, the Colombian took possession just outside the Reds’ penalty area and surged forward, exploiting a narrow gap between Rodri and Kyle Walker on the halfway line.

The 27-year-old continued to bomb towards the visitors’ box and the Spaniard was even brought to the floor when attempting to vain to halt our number 7.

Walker eventually got back to block Diaz’s cross and turn the ball out for a corner which came to nothing, but Lucho’s brilliance had everyone at Anfield out of their seats with excitement.

You can view the Diaz run from start to finish below, taken from Telemundo’s match coverage and shared via @ValverdeSZN on X (formerly Twitter):