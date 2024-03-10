(Video) Liverpool fans will have heads in hands over double Diaz misses; easier to score

Luis Diaz has been in incredible form for Liverpool of late, but most fans will surely be wondering ‘how’ after watching his recent misses for the hosts.

The Colombian was put in twice by substitute Mo Salah in quick succession but somehow fluffed his lines on both occasions.

Hopefully the former FC Porto man can get a chance to redeem himself before the final whistle!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

The first chance missed by Diaz