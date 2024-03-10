‘I never thought…’: Gary Neville drops last-minute Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

Gary Neville has thrown his support behind Manchester City ahead of the Sky Blues’ impending clash with Liverpool.

The former England international has predicted that Pep Guardiola’s men will secure a 2-1 win over their title rivals at Anfield.

“I do think Manchester City are going to win today,” the former Red Devils defender told Liverpool’s official X account.

“That’s not borne out of any anti-Liverpool… Gary Neville is a Red and all that sort of stuff… I just feel today that this could be one step too far for Liverpool.

“I think they’d done unbelievably this season to stay in the league title race – I never thought they’d be there at any point in the season.”

The Merseysiders find themselves second in the league table. Only a mere point separates them from leaders Arsenal following a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

When was the last time Manchester City won at Anfield?

The Sky Blues have only secured one other win at Anfield since beating us 2-1 in May 2003.

That came without fans present during the COVID-affected season of 2020/21. A campaign that’s better left forgotten than remembered in all honesty.

Whilst we shouldn’t discount the possibility of Manchester City’s quality hurting us today, it would be remiss to not take into consideration our 12th man at L4.

In potentially the last meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, it promises to be a tie to truly savour.

Still, let’s hope that Jamie Carragher’s prediction of a 2-1 win over City comes true!

