(Video) How Klopp & Guardiola interacted after FT whistle in last Premier League meeting

And that’s all, folks! The conclusion of business between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield marks the end of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s rivalry in the Premier League.

The pair were spotted warmly embracing in a truly heartwarming scene between modern football’s greatest managers.

It feels a huge shame that, other than an FA Cup tie between the two outfits, this could very well be the last time we see a Klopp team going up against the Spaniard.

What a privilege to have witnessed this era!

