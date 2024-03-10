(Video) How Jurgen Klopp reacted on LFC bench to Diaz’s surprise miss vs Man City

Jurgen Klopp showed once more why he’s one of the greatest man managers of the Premier League era.

The German tactician didn’t complain or throw his hands up in the air as Luis Diaz missed a clear chance on goal.

Footage shared on X shows the 56-year-old instead applauding the opportunity and encouraging the Main Stand behind him with the Reds showing promise of finding a second-half winner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @drwnunez):