Roy Keane believes Liverpool may have one big ‘regret’ from breathless draw v Man City

Roy Keane was complimentary of Liverpool’s performance against Manchester City this afternoon but claimed that the Reds will come away from the 1-1 draw with some regrets.

The home side battled back from a half-time deficit to earn a share of the spoils at Anfield, and it could (probably should) have been even better, only for some glorious opportunities to go begging.

Luis Diaz was culpable of spurning two particularly inviting chances, and despite being denied a blatant penalty in stoppage time, LFC will know they could’ve had the game wrapped up before then.

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports, Keane said (via live matchday blog, 17:57): “I’ve tired myself out watching that. Liverpool played with great quality and they had the better chances in the second half. They had two great chances and they may come to regret that.”

READ MORE: (Video) Gary Neville’s bewildered reaction sums up farcical VAR call which cost Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz led Man City duo a merry dance with scintillating run from one box to the other

The two title contenders served up a breathless, top-quality match at Anfield today, and both may feel that they could’ve won it in the second half.

Although Liverpool remain one point ahead of City after this result, they’ll come away with a feeling that an ideal opportunity to land a direct hit on the champions and make a huge statement was passed up.

We’ve seen in recent years that even one result in a title race can have a massive bearing on the destination of the trophy, with the Reds twice missing out on glory by a single point when vying with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The draw at Anfield keeps us all guessing as to who’ll be holding the Premier League trophy aloft in May. We may well have some regrets from today, as Keane stated, but at least we still have 10 more matches to ensure that we’re not left licking our wounds and wondering ‘what if’ once the season ends.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!