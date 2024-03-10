(Video) ‘Great personality’ – Roy Keane nails it with glowing assessment of Jurgen Klopp

Roy Keane has got it spot-on with his glowing praise of Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

A pulsating clash between the two title contenders ended all-square, and it marks the final Premier League meeting between the Reds boss and Pep Guardiola, with the German leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports, the ex-Manchester United captain said that the 56-year-old will be a ‘huge’ loss to the English top flight when he departs Merseyside.

Keane added: “He’s been a great personality for the game – pretty honest in all his views. I love his interviews. Players love playing for him. Liverpool fans obviously love him. The quality, the type of football his teams play, and you can see that he’s proud of his achievements in the game.”

Two things will stand out a mile when assessing Klopp’s legacy at Anfield – his consistent brilliance to win major trophies for LFC and have them competing toe-to-toe with an enormously successful Man City side, and his inimitable charisma which endeared him to the fan base from day one.

Some rival fans will have bitter opinions about the German due to his heart-on-his-sleeve nature, but a seven-time Premier League winner in Keane knows a great manager when he sees one, and the 56-year-old most certainly falls into that category.

Ten more top-flight games to enjoy under Jurgen, and three more trophies to potentially be won. Let’s savour these final two-and-a-half months with Klopp at the Liverpool helm.

You can view Keane’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):