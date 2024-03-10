‘Klopp will be furious’ – Journalist laments 23rd-minute moment which’ll enrage Liverpool boss

Paul Gorst has said that Jurgen Klopp must’ve been furious over the manner in which Liverpool fell behind to Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon.

The deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute when Kevin De Bruyne’s corner to the near post was turned home with ease by John Stones, who was left unchallenged to dispatch the ball to the net.

Writing in the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog (16:09), the journalist said: “Of all the ways City can hurt you, Jurgen Klopp will be furious that they have scored like that. It’s so simple. A low corner to the near post finds John Stones in acres and he converts to make it 1-0 to the visitors.”

Replays showed that Nathan Ake may have blocked Alexis Mac Allister as De Bruyne’s corner was whipped in towards the six-yard box, but in truth it was far too easy for Stones to run onto the ball and turn it home.

If City had scored through a brilliant passage of free-flowing play, or a simply unstoppable finish, Klopp would’ve held his hands up and accepted there was nothing Liverpool could’ve done.

However, the Reds just weren’t switched on when the corner was taken, and Caoimhin Kelleher was powerless to have done anything other than forlornly pick the ball out of his net.

The manager will be making a stern message to his players that they need to be more alert from set-piece situations, but at the time of writing there’s still more than enough time for LFC to show their powers of recovery yet again this season and claim an all-important result against the champions.

