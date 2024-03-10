Jurgen Klopp issues honest verdict on Doku’s contentious tackle on Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp was not amused with the decision to not reward Liverpool with a penalty for Jeremy Doku’s contentious challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

The Belgian footballer was bizarrely handed a get-out-of-jail-free card after his boot struck his opponent’s chest in the visitors’ box in the second-half.

“It’s a penalty for all football people on the planet,” the German told Sky Sports.

The 56-year-old went on to add: “He can only hit the ball because his foot is right there. Yeah they say ‘hit the ball’. But if the ball is not there he kills him, so the foot has nothing to do with it.

Bizarrely, despite reviewing the incident, VAR opted to not interfere nor ask the on-pitch official to take a closer look.

Jurgen Klopp spot on over Doku’s challenge on Mac Allister

The mental gymnastics that are already taking place from Sky Sports employees to explain the decision in question is truly mind-blowing.

Be honest, for goodness’ sake! It was a penalty. If it had been the other way around, it would still be a penalty!

It’s a remarkable show of restraint from our manager to keep his cool after watching his side being robbed in broad daylight – but hey-ho!

We move on, second in the table by goal difference to league leaders Arsenal. Most importantly, with plenty of the season left to contest the title!

