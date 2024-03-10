(Video) ‘It didn’t feel real…’ – Lewis Koumas recalls meeting Mo Salah for the first time at LFC

Lewis Koumas has recalled how he felt when meeting Mo Salah and other first-team Liverpool stars in person for the first time.

The 18-year-old – who recently scored his first senior goal for the Reds on his debut in the FA Cup win over Southampton – was involved with Jurgen Klopp’s squad during pre-season last summer, and he’s been in and around the setup over the past month amid a spate of injuries to established forwards.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the teenager admitted that he’s still starstruck when he sees the Egyptian and some of the other Anfield superstars in training.

Koumas said: “It would’ve been pre-season my first time seeing them all, and it didn’t feel real. It still feels [surreal], 100%. Some of the best players in the world, seeing them every day is just mad.”

The youngster’s humility is evident from his comments about seeing Salah and his senior Liverpool teammates in person, but if he continues to build upon his impressive first-team debut, he could be in their company a lot more over the next few months.

With the Reds all but assured of their passage to the Europa League quarter-finals, the home clash against Sparta Prague on Thursday night could be the perfect opportunity for the teenage striker to be given another chance to lay down a marker that he might be a viable first-team option in the long run.

You can view Koumas’ comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):