Huge: Liverpool handed immediate injury boost after Manchester City draw

Liverpool were handed some positive injury news after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his post-match presser, as relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Ian Doyle, that Ibrahima Konate ‘has a good chance’ of making the Reds’ FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

Klopp: Ibou has a good chance for United — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 10, 2024

The Frenchman had not been included in the matchday squad to face Pep Guardiola’s outfit after incurring an issue against Sparta Prague.

The former RB Leipzig star had appeared to suffer a muscle injury during the 5-1 win. Fortunately, it would seem the problem is far from being as severe as first feared.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp issues honest verdict on Doku’s contentious tackle on Mac Allister

READ MORE: 55 touch Liverpool colossus had ludicrous first-half vs Manchester City; more passes than any player

Excellent Liverpool injury news from Klopp

To have survived, nay, properly contested a meeting with the incumbent champions and come out with a point and positive news of Konate’s availability is some result.

A quick word of praise for Jarell Quansah can’t go amiss in all of this either. Virgil van Dijk rightly praised his centre-back partner for a composed display at Anfield in a game of such intensity.

That said, we’ll be more than pleased to see our other first-choice centre-half get back in the side for the run-in.

It’s promising to be an all-action finish in May! Buckle up, as Daniel Sturridge would say!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!