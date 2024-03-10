Liverpool player’s wordless tweet after controversial Man City decision sums it all up

It’s fair to say footballers and pundits alike were left a little baffled by the VAR team’s decision to not award a penalty to Liverpool.

Diogo Jota’s tweet more than summed up the collective feeling in the fanbase as the Reds were denied an opportunity to put another three points on the board.

😅😅😅😅 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) March 10, 2024

Jeremy Doku bizarrely escaped punishment for a challenge Jurgen Klopp described as ‘ a penalty for all football people on the planet’.

Why was Jeremy Doku’s tackle not penalised by VAR?

The Echo have since reported that VAR believed the Belgian to have played the ball when going into the challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

To that, we’d respond with the words of Jurgen Klopp: “He can only hit the ball because his foot is right there. Yeah they say ‘hit the ball’. But if the ball is not there he kills him, so the foot has nothing to do with it.”

