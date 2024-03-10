(Video) Fans will be disgusted as Mac Allister denied blatant penalty after Doku high boot

How on earth was Alexis Mac Allister not awarded a second penalty against Manchester City?

Jeremy Doku and Manchester City were, truth be told, more than fortunate to escape with a share of the spoils after VAR adjudged the former’s high boot on the Argentine a fair contest of the ball.

It’s a pretty poor call, especially given the context of it potentially deciding where the title may end up this term.

If the Premier League trophy is adorned with blue and white ribbons come May, Jurgen Klopp will have every right to be furious.

