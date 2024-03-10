(Video) Ice-cool Alexis Mac Allister scores from the spot to raise the roof at Anfield

Alexis Mac Allister kept his nerve brilliantly to draw Liverpool level from the penalty spot just after half-time against Manchester City.

Ederson conceded the spot kick after he clattered into Darwin Nunez and indulged in some stalling antics to keep the Argentine waiting, but the goalkeeper’s gamesmanship was to no avail.

The ice-cool Reds midfielder blasted the penalty to the net with venom, raising the roof at Anfield as the home fans greeted the goal raucously.

It was exactly that kind of composure which was needed in that moment against the reigning champions!

You can view Mac Allister’s penalty below, via @SkySportsPL on X: