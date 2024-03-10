(Video) Gary Neville’s bewildered reaction sums up farcical VAR call which cost Liverpool

Even Gary Neville couldn’t believe the scandalous VAR decision which went against Liverpool in the dying minutes of their 1-1 draw against Manchester City this afternoon.

Deep into stoppage time, Jeremy Doku caught Alexis Mac Allister in the chest with studs showing, with the incident referred to the officials in Stockley Park.

Somehow after viewing the replays, VAR Stuart Attwell didn’t see fit to call Michael Oliver to the pitchside monitor to review the footage.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports as he watched back the incident, Neville said: “I think Doku could be in trouble. Watch his follow through”; and after the check was completed with no change to the original decision, the 48-year-old added: “Oh he’s completed the check… I think [Doku] is a lucky, lucky boy”.

The bewilderment in the ex-Manchester United defender’s voice was clearly audible, and Liverpool fans must be wondering how on earth Attwell didn’t at least recommend a review to Oliver. A brilliant match was overshadowed by yet another example of incompetence from some of the country’s leading officials.

You can check out Neville’s reaction below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):