(Video) Nunez hurts himself as he’s inches away from superb Bradley cross

Darwin Nunez suffered a bit of a sore one colliding with the post after almost getting on the end of a Conor Bradley cross.

The Northern Irish footballer almost found the patrolling Uruguayan at the far post with a fizzed low ball across the face of goal.

Our No.9 fully committed to the chance, throwing himself at the ball and instead being rewarded with a sore thigh as he struck the post on the follow-through.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: