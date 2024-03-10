‘It’s imminent…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops early morning Michael Edwards to Liverpool update

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a rather appetising update on Michael Edwards’ potential return to Liverpool in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported on Friday evening that the 44-year-old is ‘close to agreeing’ a senior role with FSG which’d see him ‘taking oversight of’ football operations at Anfield.

The Italian transfer guru has built upon that by hinting that the Reds’ former sporting director could be back involved with the club very soon.

Just after 3am this morning, Romano posted on X: “Liverpool are close to getting the final green light for Michael Edwards’s return at the club, it’s imminent. Final details to be signed off before it’s sealed and announced — almost there. #LFC final attempt looks like it’s been the right one to get it done.”

🚨 Liverpool are close to getting the final green light for Michael Edwards’s return at the club, it’s imminent. Final details to be signed off before it’s sealed and announced — almost there.#LFC final attempt looks like it’s been the right one to get it done. pic.twitter.com/XW8tSsG7wK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2024

The first major domino could be about to fall in Liverpool’s quest to fill two of the most important positions at the club.

Edwards’ imminent arrival in an overview capacity is set to pave the way for Richard Hughes to join as sporting director, with the outgoing Bournemouth chief’s arrival at Anfield believed to be contingent on whether or not the Ludonautics consultant came back on board (The Athletic).

Should that proposed appointment also be secured, the Reds would have a solid backroom structure in place to then press the accelerator on their search for a new manager to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Not only could Edwards returning help with finalising those vital vacancies, it’d also provide the comfort of knowing that a familiar face with an outstanding track record is back in the building to help guide Liverpool through a period of significant transition behind the scenes.

It was only a few days ago that a return to Anfield for the 44-year-old seemed rather unlikely. Now, it appears to be just a few days away from materialising, assuming there are no unwelcome late hitches.

