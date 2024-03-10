Journalist shares news of big Mo Salah boost for Liverpool ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool have been given a significant boost regarding Mo Salah ahead of the crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Egyptian has missed all but two of the Reds’ matches since New Year’s Day due to injury problems, but he returned as a late substitute in the 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague on Thursday night.

His country’s FA had insisted that, despite a request from Merseyside to the contrary, the 31-year-old would be called up for their upcoming fixtures later this month had he played for his club before the international window, but it seems they’ve now backtracked on that stance.

On Saturday night, Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud posted on X: “Mo Salah will be ruled out from Egypt squad for the next international break. Good news for Liverpool and for Mo.”

Mo Salah will be ruled out from Egypt squad for the next international break. Good news for Liverpool and for Mo https://t.co/IzaU4l7Dha — Ismael Mahmoud – إسماعيل محمود (@ismaeelmahmoudd) March 9, 2024

READ MORE: ‘What?’ – Mo Salah recounts the moment Klopp told Liverpool players he’d be leaving in summer

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano claims 44y/o is ‘ready to accept’ major boardroom role at Liverpool

Following on from Salah’s return to action in midweek, Liverpool have been handed another huge boost regarding the 31-year-old by this news from Mahmoud.

Egypt’s upcoming matches in the Winsunited Cup (rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?) are of little competitive importance, rather than being qualifiers for a major tournament, and they certainly pale in comparison with the huge fixtures that the Reds will face during a hectic run-in to the club season.

The last thing we’d have wanted to see after our number 11 was injured for the bulk of two months was him jetting off to play in glorified friendlies and aggravating the issues which curtailed his involvement in recent weeks.

With Liverpool still fighting on three fronts and having minimal margin for error, they’ll need a fully fit and firing Salah to negotiate the relentless run of games they’ll have from Easter onwards.

It looks as if we might get the best possible scenario regarding the Egyptian King – back in time to face Man City while also getting a much-needed breather during the international break in order to be primed for the run-in.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!