(Video) Sturridge has Carragher and Co. in bits with five-word post-Liverpool v Man City assessment

“Buckle up like my blazer!” was the instruction from Daniel Sturridge ahead of what will likely prove to be an enthralling end to the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The former Liverpool striker’s post-match remarks in the direct aftermath of a classy affair between the Reds and Manchester City had his fellow pundits in bits.

Tell you what: The 34-year-old is absolutely made for this game – much as he was for the sport he left back in 2022!

