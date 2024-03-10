(Video) Sturridge has Carragher and Co. in bits with five-word post-Liverpool v Man City assessment

“Buckle up like my blazer!” was the instruction from Daniel Sturridge ahead of what will likely prove to be an enthralling end to the 2023/24 Premier League season.
The former Liverpool striker’s post-match remarks in the direct aftermath of a classy affair between the Reds and Manchester City had his fellow pundits in bits.
Tell you what: The 34-year-old is absolutely made for this game – much as he was for the sport he left back in 2022!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
"Buckle up like my blazer!" 🎢
Daniel Sturridge reacting to the draw between Manchester City and Liverpool! 😅 pic.twitter.com/EvRes55iPG
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024