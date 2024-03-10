(Video) What Klopp did to Harvey Elliott after full-time vs Manchester City is telling

There’ll be plenty of shouts for the likes of Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister at the full-time whistle.

But how many will feel inclined to hand such plaudits over to Harvey Elliott? It would be far from undeserved, especially given the minutes the Englishman has contributed on the pitch in recent weeks.

To go the distance against the likes of Sparta Prague, Luton Town, all 120 minutes of action in the Carabao Cup final, Southampton and an intense meeting with Manchester City speaks volumes. As does Jurgen Klopp’s extra special hug for him at full-time.

What a monster of a footballer. What an engine.

