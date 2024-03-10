(Video) Watch what Van Dijk did to Haaland in one-v-one; you won’t see better defending elsewhere

Virgil van Dijk proved his class once again by nullifying Erling Haaland’s threat in a one-v-one with the Norwegian.

The Dutchman was left to fend for himself as the former Borussia Dortmund attacker raced towards the Anfield Road end.

Our No.4 held off his opponent, tracking back towards goal and forcing the Premier League’s leading goalscorer this term to fire an effort outside of the box.

World-class defending as usual from the Liverpool centre-back.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @giomedia66: