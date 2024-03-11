(Video) Kevin De Bruyne had no answer to Wataru Endo’s relentless work rate

Wataru Endo was immense once again for Liverpool yesterday, and at one point in the second half he left the usually world-class Kevin De Bruyne looking decidedly ordinary.

It wasn’t the best of days overall for the Manchester City player, whose anger was evident after he was substituted by Pep Guardiola in the 69th minute.

Just before that change by the Spaniard, the 32-year-old was in a foot race against the Reds midfielder as they chased a loose ball.

It was Endo who came out on top, calmly guiding it away from De Bruyne before instigating a Liverpool attack, and the Belgian could only turn and watch as he was taken out of the play by the Japan captain’s relentless work rate.

It was one of six duels won by the 31-year-old on Sunday (Sofascore), and it summed up another excellent performance from our number 3.

You can view the duel between Endo and De Bruyne below, via @1947production on X (formerly Twitter):