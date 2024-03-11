Fabrizio Romano shares who he’s heard Liverpool are now actively scouting ahead of the summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are scouting several offensive players ahead of the summer window.

Wolves’ Pedro Neto, also linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, is believed to be one name admired by the Reds’ scouting department.

A centre-back will also be a priority for the recruitment team beyond Jurgen Klopp’s impending exit.

“Edwards is the man who brought players like Van Dijk, Alisson, Salah or Sadio Mané to the club, this is why the fans still love him and the owners believe that the future will be bright under his management,” the CaughtOffside columnist told 888Sport.

“But also it will be an important summer at Liverpool as they are looking at offensive players (for example, Pedro Neto is one of the players monitored by the scouting department) and also a new centre back to add to their list.

“It will be an important summer at Anfield, in terms of decisions.”

The futures of the likes of Joel Matip, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk remain to be seen amid expiring contracts.

Who will Liverpool hand new contracts to?

It’s safe to assume that both our No.66 and No.4 will likely extend their careers at Anfield if given the opportunity.

The Egyptian King has been long linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, though it would seem unlikely at this point in time for us to enable his exit this summer.

Contract renewals will be a key point of first business for any new manager arriving at the AXA training centre after May, before looking to expand the squad.

Our money would say the big three (Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold) are staying put.

Is Pedro Neto going to Liverpool?

Romano’s latest update on the Portuguese international would at least indicate that we’re aware of his quality.

Whether we’re prepared to fully go after the £60m-valued star (TEAMTALK), however, will come down to several factors.

One would imagine a potential Salah exit would prompt a pretty serious piece of business to balance the scales.

Pricing, as ever, will be key, given Liverpool’s historical refusal to budge unless a target’s price meets our valuation. There is some amount of breathing room here, of course, for groundbreaking signings. Neto, it seems, is a talent destined for the upper echelons of Premier League football.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!