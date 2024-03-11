(Video) Dermot Gallagher now has his say on Doku’s controversial tackle on Mac Allister

Dermot Gallagher has weighed in on Jeremy Doku’s controversial tackle on Alexis Mac Allister.

The former official admitted it would have been ‘easy to give the penalty’ from his point of view when analysing the incident for Sky Sports.

The Irishman referred back to a similar incident faced at Bournemouth, noting that, ultimately, getting the ball doesn’t always negate a foul.

It’s such a shame that we were then denied a potential opportunity to win the tie in such a tight title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: