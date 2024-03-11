(Video) Dermot Gallagher now has his say on Doku’s controversial tackle on Mac Allister

Dermot Gallagher has weighed in on Jeremy Doku’s controversial tackle on Alexis Mac Allister.
The former official admitted it would have been ‘easy to give the penalty’ from his point of view when analysing the incident for Sky Sports.
The Irishman referred back to a similar incident faced at Bournemouth, noting that, ultimately, getting the ball doesn’t always negate a foul.
It’s such a shame that we were then denied a potential opportunity to win the tie in such a tight title race.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
🗣️ "From my point of view, it's easy to give the penalty"
Dermot Gallagher on whether Liverpool should have a got a penalty when Jeremy Doku connected with Alexis Mac Allister inside the box 🔴 pic.twitter.com/sSW2M95txR
The key issue here is the positioning of Michael Oliver. He is directly behind MacAllister. As such he has zero visibility of the contact made by Doku’s studs into the chest. This is the reason that VAR was brought in, to aid a referee who may have missed an incident or had his view impeded. This is a clear case where the VAR should have told Oliver to go and look at the monitor.
Oddly this wasn’t even the worst performance by VAR this weekend. Take a look at Moder’s tackle in the Brighton Forest game and explain to me how VAR in a studio, with video replays from multiple angles does not result in a red card.
Watching the game I knew Liverpool would not get a penalty as soon as it went to var. They disallowed a perfectly good goal by Van Dyke against Chelsea which had less interference by Endo than the interference by Ake for City’s goal and made a complete mess of an offside call for the Diaz goal against Spurs. Don’t know which teams the var incompetent staff support but it certainly isn’t Liverpool. If I did my job as well as them I would have been sacked long ago.