(Video) Guardiola embarrasses himself with incorrect Etihad stat as he tries to dispel Anfield effect

We all know the difference that the Anfield crowd can make and that was clear against Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola thinks the same about his fans.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard said: “I know how difficult Anfield is. But the Etihad is difficult too. Liverpool never won there. People talk about here ‘Anfield, Anfield!’ we won here.

“Never in eight years did they win there. We prove, both sides we are incredible competitors… I’d prefer a win but they have proved for many years the quality they have.”

The 53-year-old seems to be forgetting when Liverpool beat his team 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in 2018, to make it 5-1 on aggregate as we knocked them out of the Champions League.

If you’re going to state some stats at us, at least make sure they’re correct!

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on Anfield (from 3:16) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

