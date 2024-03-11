(Video) “He’ll be back”: Guardiola comments on Klopp’s Anfield future

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will forever be linked and with it seemingly being the final clash between the pair in the Premier League, the Spaniard was asked about the future of their rivalry.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the Manchester City boss said: “He’ll be back, he loves the job too much!”

After Dwight Yorke stated he believed the German would be back at Anfield in the future, it seems that many don’t think this is the end of our manager’s story.

Time will tell on where and when for the former Dortmund and Mainz gaffer but let’s not think that far ahead yet!

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on Klopp via @BBCSport on X:

"He'll be back, he loves the job too much!" Pep Guardiola doesn't think we've seen the last of Jurgen Klopp. #BBCFootball #PL #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/XLyUPnhEUU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 10, 2024

