Richard Keys says Liverpool could suffer further harm if one man isn’t put in his place

Michael Oliver could cost more clubs, including Liverpool potentially, if VAR officials fail to assert their authority over the referee.

Richard Keys shared the warning in question on X (formerly Twitter) after the Reds appeared to have missed out on a legitimate penalty claim.

Jeremy Doku did strike the ball first, though his boot was raised in a dangerously high position and struck Alexis Mac Allister on the chest.

Until someone in VAR finds the courage to tell Oliver that he’s made a mistake what we saw happen at Anfield yesterday – & most weeks elsewhere – will keep happening. I’ve said it all this season & last. He thinks he’s above reproach. VAR is a waste of time when he’s on the pitch — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) March 11, 2024

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares who he’s heard Liverpool are now actively scouting ahead of the summer

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘now really close’ to finalising exciting deal ahead of summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Should Liverpool have a penalty?

If you’re asking us here at Empire of the Kop, the result of Doku’s apparent infraction should have been a penalty kick for Liverpool.

Oliver, however, felt that the player had got the ball first (which was correct) and that was that. VAR was simply not prepared to advise a second look at the incident on the monitor.

We can take little solace in the fact that Dermot Gallagher has since asserted he would have awarded a penalty in the Englishman’s place.

At the very least, it has far from killed our chances of securing a second league title under Jurgen Klopp.

There’s plenty left of time left this season for us to get back in the lead and put in one almighty push for league glory.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!