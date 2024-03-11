(Video) Klopp calls out Howard Webb after penalty call missed on Mac Allister

Liverpool and Manchester City played out an enthralling clash at Anfield and after the game Jurgen Klopp believed that the Reds should have been given another penalty.

Speaking with beIN Sports, the boss said: “It’s a clear penalty, somebody will explain the reason why it’s not or Howard Webb will call us tomorrow, both things will not change the result!”

It seems clear that many managers in the Premier League are growing tired of the standard of refereeing from a team of officials that Howard Webb is in charge of.

Instead of any change, we just get to see the former referee and Michael Owen talk over the issues – of which there seems to be more and more each week.



