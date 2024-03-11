(Video) Klopp glows with praise for 21-year-old after Anfield performance against City

It was a huge game with Manchester City and the performance of so many players was impressive, leading to Jurgen Klopp highlighting the role of one man in particular.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said: “I would like to know of all the people [who thought]: ‘Jarell Quansah, hmm, let’s see what Haaland is doing with him’ and what a game the boy played!”

The head-in-hands reaction of the German showed how proud he was of Jarell Quansah, who continues to raise his level to every test posed of him.

The best thing you can say about a young player is that you forget their age and inexperience, something which is certainly the case of the Warrington-born centre-back.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Quansah (from 4:47) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

