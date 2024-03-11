(Video) Shock Klopp return as Liverpool boss in two years’ time tipped in bold TV statement

The thought of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool is one that doesn’t bare thinking about but is a reality we will all soon have to experience.

Appearing on beIN Sports, Dwight Yorke was asked if he thinks this will be the German’s final campaign in the Premier League and he said: “In my opinion, no.

“I want to make a bold statement but I’m not going to do it on national TV…’

“I think he will return to Liverpool, maybe in a year or so, two years time. I just have a sneaky feeling that’s what he’ll do. I’m not going to go as far as saying inside info.

“I feel like when you look at the kind of quality of managers out there, there aren’t too many quality managers.”

It’s not even fair to contemplate this could happen, as it would be a dream for all our supporters to have the 56-year-old back at Anfield.

Let’s see what happens in the future but we’re still a while off considering this as a possibility.

